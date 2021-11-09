Biden, Trudeau, AMLO to Meet as North American Borders Reopen

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico plan to meet in-person for the first time in Joe Biden’s presidency as early as next week, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The meeting, as soon as next week, will bring together Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador soon after the countries eased pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Immigration, energy and trade, as well as the broader recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, are likely to be among the topics the leaders discuss.