Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Sept 1 By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said in a statement.
“This visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression,” the White House said.
