Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden will visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress helps the American people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply chains, the White House said on Sunday.

Biden on Saturday called the bill a once-in-a-generation investment. The House of Representatives approved the package on Friday after months of bitter fighting among Democrats.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill, which had passed the Senate in August, would fund a massive upgrade of America’s roads, bridges, airports, seaports and rail systems, while also expanding broadband internet service.