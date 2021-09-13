Biden to tap Georgetown law professor for FTC — sources By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden is set to nominate a Georgetown law professor and privacy advocate to serve on the Federal Trade Commision, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
Alvaro Bedoya, the founding director of the Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, is also a former chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law. A White House announcement is expected later on Monday. Axios reported the planned nomination earlier.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.