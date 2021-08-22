Biden to speak Sunday on Afghanistan, Hurricane Henri response By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden takes questions as he delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday will provide an update on the administration’s response to Hurricane Henri and the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Afghanistan, the White House said on Saturday.

The president is slated to speak at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), after meeting with his national security team to hear intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the White House said.

