Biden to speak on Kabul airport attack on Thursday -White House By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will speak on Thursday about the Kabul airport attack, which killed a dozen American troops, at the White House at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), the White House said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold her daily news briefing after the Biden remarks, the White House said.

