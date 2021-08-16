Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will return to the White House from Camp David on Monday to deliver remarks on Afghanistan, the White House said.
Biden will speak at 3:45 p.m. (1945 GMT), it said.
