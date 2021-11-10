Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday at a ceremony that will include members of Congress who helped write the legislation, the White House said on Wednesday.
The House of Representatives passed the $1 trillion package of highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvements last week. It was passed by the Senate in August.
