Biden to nominate lawyer Willie Phillips to FERC -White House By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden plans to nominate regulatory lawyer Willie Phillips to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the White House said on Thursday.
Phillips has “extensive background in the areas of public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability, and corporate governance,” the White House said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.