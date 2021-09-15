Home Business Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss spending bill -Washington Post...

Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss spending bill -Washington Post By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
2/2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at Mather Airport, California, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

2/2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will meet separately with moderate Democratic U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Democrats’ reconciliation spending bill, a Washington Post reporter said on Twitter (NYSE:), citing an unidentified source familiar with the matter.

An NBC reporter separately said NBC News had also confirmed the planned meeting.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©