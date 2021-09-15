Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss spending bill -Washington Post By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at Mather Airport, California, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
2/2
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will meet separately with moderate Democratic U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Democrats’ reconciliation spending bill, a Washington Post reporter said on Twitter (NYSE:), citing an unidentified source familiar with the matter.
An NBC reporter separately said NBC News had also confirmed the planned meeting.
