Biden to meet top U.S. banks, business leaders on debt limit By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with leaders of the nation’s stop banks and businesses to discuss Congress’ efforts to raise the debt ceiling, the White House said, after Republican lawmakers’ stonewalling on extending federal borrowing authority.
The representatives include leaders of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), Intel Corp (NASDAQ:), Citigroup (NYSE:), Bank of America (NYSE:), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:) Corp, Nasdaq Inc and Deloitte, the White House said.
