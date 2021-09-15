Biden to meet executives from Microsoft, Disney on COVID-19 vaccine mandate

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration’s efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet Wednesday with executives from companies including Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:) Inc to advance his COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the private sector, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-to-meet-with-top-executives-on-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-11631696400?mod=latest_headlines.

The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact COVID-19 vaccine mandates and will be meeting major employers on Wednesday at the White House to discuss the mandate issue.

Last week, the United States introduced a federal vaccine mandate aimed at employees of big companies and all federal workers and contractors. The mandate faces legal, political and enforcement challenges.