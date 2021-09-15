Biden to announce alliance with Britain, Australia on tech, cyber, defense -Politico By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in honor of labor unions in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday plans to announce a plan to share advanced technologies in a working group with Britain and Australia, Politico reported, in a possible move to push back on China.

Biden was due to give a 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) address on national security, but the White House would not provide details.

The working group, to be known as AUUKUS, will enable the three countries to share information in areas including artificial intelligence, cyber, underwater systems and long-range strike capabilities, Politico reported, citing a White House official and a congressional staffer.

As part of the pact, the U.S. and U.K. share their knowledge of how to maintain nuclear-defense infrastructure, one of the unidentified sources said.

Both characterized the plan as a move by Western allies to counter China’s rise in the military and technology sectors.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR