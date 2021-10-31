Biden tested negative for COVID on Saturday -source By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
His spokesperson, Jen Psaki, on Sunday disclosed that she had tested positive for COVID but said she had not seen the president since Tuesday. Biden’s test was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the person familiar with the matter said.
