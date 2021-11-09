Biden talks to Walmart, UPS, Target, other CEOs on supply issues

Article content WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday with the chief executives at Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp and Target Corp to discuss speeding up deliveries and lowering prices for consumers, according to a White House official. “During the conversations, President Biden received updates from these private-sector leaders on the efforts they’re taking to speed up throughput in our entire goods movement supply chain and discussed how shelves will be well-stocked this holiday season,” the official said, without providing extensive detail.

Article content Biden, facing political pressure over rising U.S. prices, has been organizing an effort https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supply-chain-too-snarled-biden-christmas-fix-experts-say-2021-10-14 to clear transportation bottlenecks, ease semiconductor shortages and pass a spending bill that officials hope will ease long-term inflation. “Target CEO Brian Cornell shared that we are ready to deliver a great shopping experience for guests this holiday season,” the company said in a statement, adding its inventory levels are well above last year’s and that it is processing more containers at night. The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment about their conversations with the president.