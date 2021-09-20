Biden supports full investigation into Afghanistan drone strike By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden supports a thorough investigation of the U.S. drone strike that killed up to ten Afghanistan civilians last month, the White House said on Monday.
Biden was briefed Friday morning about the August drone strike, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “This was done in error,” Psaki said of the strike. “Every loss is a tragedy,” she said.
