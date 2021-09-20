Biden supports full investigation into Afghanistan drone strike By Reuters

Biden was briefed Friday morning about the August drone strike, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. “This was done in error,” Psaki said of the strike. “Every loss is a tragedy,” she said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden supports a thorough investigation of the U.S. drone strike that killed up to ten Afghanistan civilians last month, the White House said on Monday.

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he walks from Marine One at his return from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.