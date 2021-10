Biden signs bill raising U.S. debt limit, averting default

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation temporarily raising the government’s borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December.

Without the increase in the debt ceiling, the U.S. Treasury had estimated it would run out of money to pay the nation’s bills on Oct. 18.

The $480 billion increase in the borrowing limit signed by Biden is expected to be exhausted by Dec. 3.

Following weeks of partisan fighting, the Senate approved the short-term fix last week and the House of Representatives passed it on Tuesday.