Biden set to nominate Rosenworcel for new term at telecoms regulator

© Reuters. Jessica Rosenworcel answers a question during an oversight hearing held by the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in Washington, U.S. June 24, 2020. Jonathan Newton/Pool via REU



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate the acting chair of the Federal Communications Commission to serve another term and designate her as the permanent chair, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Biden tapped Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in January to serve as the acting chair of the five-member telecoms regulator, which currently has one vacancy and is divided 2-2 between Democrats and Republicans. Biden has waited more than nine months to make nominations for the FCC, which has not been able to address some issues because it is deadlocked between the parties.

Rosenworcel and her staff did not respond to requests for comment late Monday on the announcement expected as soon as Tuesday. Without a new term, Rosenworcel would need to leave the FCC at the end of the year.