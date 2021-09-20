Biden seeks to increase number of refugees admitted to U.S., State department says By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration wants to nearly double the number of refugees admitted to the United States yearly to 125,000 during the fiscal year starting on Oct. 1, according to a statement from the State Department.
The department will consult with the Department of Homeland Security and Congress to lift the cap, which was set at 62,500 for this fiscal year, the statement said.
