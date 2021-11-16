Biden says will make final decision about Federal Reserve chair in about 4 days By Reuters

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tueesday he will make a final decision on his nominee to be the chair of the Federal Reserve in about four days.
An official of the Biden administration said last week that the president was still weighing whether to keep Jerome Powell as chair of the Federal Reserve for a second term or elevate Fed Governor Lael Brainard to the post.
