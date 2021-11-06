Biden says U.S. has tools to respond to OPEC+ withholding oil supply

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that his administration has ways to deal with high oil prices after OPEC and its allies rebuffed U.S. pleas for the producers to pump more crude.

“There are other tools in the arsenal that we have to deal with other countries at an appropriate time,” Biden said when asked by a reporter at the White House whether he would authorize a sale from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

OPEC+, a group of producers including Saudi Arabia, Russia and other countries, on Thursday snubbed https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/opec-likely-stick-oil-output-plan-sources-say-2021-11-04 U.S. pleas to go beyond a previous plan to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day from December.