Biden says he will make Fed nomination announcements ‘fairly quickly’ By Reuters

GLASGOW (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the White House will be making an announcement about his nominations to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve “fairly quickly.”
Biden told reporters that he has been thinking about personnel decisions, including whether to re-nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and that he expected there would be “plenty of time” for his central bank nominees to be cleared by the Senate before current terms expire.
