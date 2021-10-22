Biden says he is close to striking an infrastructure deal

Article content

BALTIMORE — President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was close to striking a deal to pass major infrastructure and social spending measures, after weeks of intraparty bickering among his fellow Democrats.

Biden struck a confident note on his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal and a separate, social spending plan expected to cost under $2 trillion during a CNN town hall event in Baltimore. The legislation is at the heart of his domestic agenda.

“If we can’t eventually unite this country, we’re in deep trouble. … I do think I’ll get a deal,” he said.