Biden says he hopes Republicans will not be irresponsible and refuse to raise debt limit By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he hopes Republicans in Congress will not be irresponsible and refuse to raise the debt limit as a legislative deadline approaches.
Biden said at the White House before heading to Delaware that he would work hard to get both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the wider reconciliation bill passed and bring progressives and moderates in his Democratic party together.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.