Biden says he hopes Democrats reach spending deal this week By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before departing for Newark, New Jersey from the Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, Delaware, U.S., October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

By Nandita Bose

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he hopes his fellow Democrats can reach an agreement on his “Build Back Better” agenda this week ahead of upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

“That’s my hope,” he told reporters as he departed Wilmington in his home state of Delaware. Asked if there could be a vote in Congress this week, he added, “I don’t know.”

Democrats are seeking to coalesce around two key pieces of legislation – an up-to-$2 trillion social spending and climate change plan and a $1 trillion infrastructure plan – to make good on the president’s campaign promises.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said a vote on the infrastructure package was planned for this week after Democrats reach an agreement on the other budget measure.

Biden also said weekend discussions with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key moderate who has opposed parts of the larger bill, went well, although some issues remain.

“It went well,” he told reporters ahead of events scheduled in New Jersey. Democrats have a few more things to work out, he said, “but it went well.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR