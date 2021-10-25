Biden says he hopes Democrats reach spending deal this week By Reuters

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before departing for Newark, New Jersey from the Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, Delaware, U.S., October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst



By Nandita Bose

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he hopes his fellow Democrats can reach an agreement on his “Build Back Better” agenda this week ahead of upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

“That’s my hope,” he told reporters as he departed Wilmington in his home state of Delaware. Asked if there could be a vote in Congress this week, he added, “I don’t know.”

Democrats are seeking to coalesce around two key pieces of legislation – an up-to-$2 trillion social spending and climate change plan and a $1 trillion infrastructure plan – to make good on the president’s campaign promises.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said a vote on the infrastructure package was planned for this week after Democrats reach an agreement on the other budget measure.

Biden also said weekend discussions with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key moderate who has opposed parts of the larger bill, went well, although some issues remain.

“It went well,” he told reporters ahead of events scheduled in New Jersey. Democrats have a few more things to work out, he said, “but it went well.”