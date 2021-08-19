Biden says he and his wife will get COVID booster vaccine- interview By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk from Marine One as they return from Camp David, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz



WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September.

“We will get the booster shots,” Biden told ABC News in an television interview that aired on Thursday.

His comments were taped on Wednesday as health officials unveiled their plan to make third doses of the approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccines available for U.S. adults starting Sept. 20.

The booster program is being launched even as millions of Americans have yet to adopt initial vaccination and as many around the world are waiting for vaccine supplies.

Biden, 78, noted that he and his wife received their first doses of the Pfizer (NYSE:) Inc/BionNSech SE vaccine back in December, when vaccines were just being rolled out in the United States.

“It’s past time,” he told ABC.