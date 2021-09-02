Biden says has directed DOE to use the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep gas flowing By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday he has directed the Department of Energy to use all tools, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), to keep gas flowing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida that has so far killed 11 people.
“It’s important to know that the region hit by it (Ida) is a key center of our nation’s oil production and refining infrastructure…that’s why we’re not waiting to assess the full impact of the storm,” Biden said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.