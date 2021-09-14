Biden says extreme weather will cost U.S. ‘well over $100 billion’ this year By Reuters

GOLDEN, Co. (Reuters) – Extreme weather events will cost the United States well over a $100 billion this year, topping last year’s cost of $99 billion, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
Biden, speaking at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NYSE:) in Golden, Colorado, said nearly one in three American communities had been struck in the past few months by weather disasters exacerbated by climate change.
“We know what the driver is – climate change. We know what’s causing climate change – human activity,” Biden said. “This is no longer subject to debate.”
