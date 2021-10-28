Biden pushes $1.75 trillion spending bill, progressives push back

Article content WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday presented a $1.75 trillion plan for climate measures, preschool and other social initiatives that he said unified Democrats, but some members of his party quickly rebuffed it. “We have a historic economic framework” that will create jobs and make the United States more competitive, Biden said after a last-minute trip to Congress to progressives to support the spending plan. He then departed for a summit of leaders from the Group of 20 countries lobby reluctant in Italy.

Article content He left behind a U.S. Congress bubbling with conflicts and unanswered questions, but one that seemed to be inching towards votes on his economic agenda, perhaps within days. How, exactly, it could come together remained a puzzle. It was unclear whether moderate Democrats who want a related bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed first are on board. Progressive Democrats will only vote for the infrastructure bill with the more complicated spending measure https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-08-10, a position the Congressional Progressive Caucus reiterated on Thursday evening. “Dozens of our members insist on keeping both bills linked and cannot vote only for one until they can be voted on together,” caucus leader Pramila Jayapal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/negotiating-left-pramila-jayapal-now-center-joe-bidens-agenda-2021-10-28 said in a statement.

Article content That dashed the hopes of Biden and House Democratic leaders for a vote on Thursday on the infrastructure plan, denying the president a key policy victory ahead of his meetings with leaders overseas. In a short notice, the House leadership said the final vote of the week would be on a temporary transportation funding bill. The fight over $2.75 trillion in spending that could shape the U.S economy for years to come will play out in coming days with Biden, who has been heavily involved in negotiations, thousands of miles away. He won’t return to the Washington until Wednesday. In a meeting with House Democrats on Thursday, Biden pleaded for their support, according to a person familiar with the matter. “I need you to help me; I need your votes,” the person quoted Biden as saying. “I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that the House and Senate (Democratic) majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week.”

Article content Biden ran for president on a promise to curb growing inequality in America https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-economy-analysis/can-joe-biden-recreate-the-u-s-economy-he-grew-up-with-idUSKBN2BO50O, using education and social spending paid for by companies and the rich. He vowed to depart from Republican tax-cutting including a 2017 tax reduction under his predecessor, Donald Trump. The president had hoped to reach an agreement before the Rome summit, where a global minimum tax will be high on the agenda, and a climate conference in Glasgow, where Biden hopes to present a message that the United States is back in the fight against global warming. “Not everyone got everything they wanted, not even me,” Biden conceded in his White House remarks. “But that’s what compromise is. That’s consensus. And that’s what I ran on.”

Article content Former President Barack Obama echoed a similar sentiment. “The Build Back Better framework doesn’t contain everything the president had proposed and that some had hoped. But that’s the nature of progress in a democracy,” Obama said, calling the plan a “giant leap forward.” The White House said the larger spending plan framework Biden presented on Thursday would be fully paid for by repealing certain tax rebates passed under Trump and imposing surcharges on corporate stock buybacks and the earnings of the wealthiest Americans. The framework includes $555 billion in spending for climate initiatives and six years of preschool funding among other top agenda items. Many groups including labor unions welcomed the plan. “The reconciliation framework is a pro-worker victory: child care, home care, clean energy jobs, health care, tax fairness, immigration improvements and support for worker organizing,” said AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.

Article content But the plan does not include paid family leave or a tax on billionaires. Some influential lobby groups and constituencies were angered by the absence of key Biden administration pledges. “We are outraged that the initial framework does not lower prescription drug prices,” AARP, an advocacy organization for the elderly, said in a statement. The absence of paid leave, Democrats noted, left the United States as the only rich country and one of the few nations in the world that doesn’t provide maternity leave. Some Republicans support the infrastructure measure but most lawmakers in that party oppose both bills, and Biden can only afford to lose three votes in the House to get either passed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Richard Cowan, Jarrett Renshaw, Andrea Shalal, Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey and Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons, and Cynthia Osterman)

