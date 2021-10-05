Biden promised Japan to defend disputed islands – new Japan PM Kishida

Article content

TOKYO — New Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that he received a “strong” message from President Joe Biden about the United States’ commitment to defending the disputed East China Sea islets known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan.

In phone talks on Tuesday morning that lasted roughly 20 minutes, the allies also confirmed their cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, Kishida told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence.

The call came a day after Kishida called a parliamentary election for Oct. 31 and vowed to bolster the country’s response to the pandemic. He was voted in by lawmakers last week as the nation’s new prime minister.