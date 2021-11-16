Biden Moves to Join Global Pact to Slash HFC Super Pollutants

Article content (Bloomberg) — The Biden administration is taking steps to have the U.S. join at least 124 other nations in pledging to scale down the use of super-polluting greenhouse gases widely found in refrigerators and air conditioners, according to two people familiar with the move. The State Department is sending to the Senate a formal “transmittal package” of the Kigali Amendment, the people said, asking not to be identified prior to the announcement. The transmittal clears the way for the chamber’s review of the international pact to reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “I wholeheartedly support President Biden’s request for Congress to ratify the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol,” said Senator Tom Carper, a Delaware Democrat. “It’s long past time that we join the rest of the international community.” HFCs were designed decades ago as a less-damaging replacement for another class of chemicals — chlorofluorocarbons — that both depleted the ozone layer and trapped heat in the atmosphere. While HFCs are less damaging to the ozone layer, there’s a trade off: as an agent of global warming they’re thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide. David Doniger, a senior strategic director in the Climate & Clean Energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, called on the Senate to move quickly.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Phasing down these harmful chemicals will create good-paying jobs and open export markets for manufacturers of new and safer products, while curbing a potent contributor to climate change” Doniger said in an emailed news release. President Joe Biden directed the move in January, though work on the paperwork necessary for the Senate to give its “advice and consent” on joining the Kigali Amendment has taken longer than expected. Senate support of the amendment to the 1987 Montreal Protocol would allow the U.S. to join more than 120 other nations in agreeing to reduce hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, highly potent greenhouse gases that have been used for decades in vending machines, refrigerators, asthma inhalers and air conditioners. Under the accord, which was agreed upon in 2016 and ratified by China in June, countries are seeking to reduce HFC use 80% by 2047 – potentially avoiding as much as a half degree Celsius in additional warming by the end of the century.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content U.S. ratification would buttress the country’s greenhouse gas-cutting pledges at a critical time, just six weeks before nations convene for international climate negotiations in Glasgow. And it could benefit the makers of HFC substitutes such as Honeywell International Inc. and the Chemours Co.. The Kigali amendment has enjoyed strong bipartisan support on Capitol Hill, evidenced by the collaboration last year of environmentalists, industry groups and lawmakers in enacting a provision directing the Environmental Protection Agency to implement an 85% reduction of HFC production and consumption over the next 15 years. The EPA proposed an HFC rule in keeping with that directive in May, and it finalized the regulation in September. Still, opponents of the Kigali Amendment, including the right-leaning Competitive Enterprise Institute, have accused the manufacturers of chemicals that would take the place of HFCs of seeking the change in order to sell more expensive products. One such substitute, called HFO-1234yf, costs nearly 10 times more than the HFC it would replace in vehicle air conditioners and other equipment, the institute said in a blog post. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.