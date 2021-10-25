Biden issuing new order lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions, imposing vaccine rules By Reuters

Home Business Biden issuing new order lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions, imposing vaccine rules By...

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is issuing an order on Monday imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign nationals traveling to the United States by air effective Nov. 8, the White House said.

Biden is also lifting restrictions in place since early 2020 that have barred most non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States from places like China, India, South Africa, Brazil and much of Europe. Those restrictions will also expire on Nov. 8.

The White House confirmed that children under 18 are exempt from the new vaccine requirements as are people with some medical issues. Non-tourist travelers from about 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption from the rules. Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be vaccinated if they intend to remain in the United States for more than 60 days.

