Biden had ‘productive discussion’ with House Democrats on spending bills -White House By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden had a “productive discussion” with a group of moderate Democratic members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and his larger social spending bill, the White House said.
“The group renewed their commitment to getting each bill passed so that we can make investing in families the heart of our economic growth strategy,” the White House said in a statement.
