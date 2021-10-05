Biden had ‘productive discussion’ with House Democrats on spending bills -White House By Reuters

“The group renewed their commitment to getting each bill passed so that we can make investing in families the heart of our economic growth strategy,” the White House said in a statement.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden had a “productive discussion” with a group of moderate Democratic members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and his larger social spending bill, the White House said.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches after the president met with Democratic lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol to promote his bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., O

