Biden expects gasoline prices to fall in 2022 By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects gasoline prices to fall in 2022 and that any further price reduction depends on factors such as the actions of Saudi Arabia.
Earlier today, Reuters reported that U.S. antitrust regulators have extended the approval process https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-us-slows-down-oil-gas-mergers-sources-2021-10-21 for at least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the last three months, as the Biden administration scrutinizes deals to tackle soaring energy prices.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.