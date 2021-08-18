Biden disagrees with world leaders over Americans getting vaccine boosters By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FILE PHOTO: A woman is given a band-aid after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he disagreed with world leaders who argue other countries should get their first coronavirus vaccine shots before Americans get a booster shot. “We can take care of America and help the world at the same time,” Biden said in a speech in which he said Americans should get a booster shot eight months after their second shot.