Biden disagrees with world leaders over Americans getting vaccine boosters By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he disagreed with world leaders who argue other countries should get their first coronavirus vaccine shots before Americans get a booster shot.
“We can take care of America and help the world at the same time,” Biden said in a speech in which he said Americans should get a booster shot eight months after their second shot.
