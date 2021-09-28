Biden ‘deeply engaged’ in negotiations with lawmakers-White House By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply engaged in negotiations over spending legislation that he is trying to get through the U.S. Congress.
Biden met two Senate moderates, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona, to discuss the spending plans. Psaki said Biden is operating in lockstep with the two top Democrats in Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
