Biden declares major disaster after Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Louisiana and ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida, the White House said on Sunday.
“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said.
Hurricane Ida, making landfall as a fierce Category 4 storm, plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf Mexico on Sunday knocking out power for hundreds of thousands.
