Biden could head to Europe without a climate deal, White House concedes By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden campaigns for Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe at a rally in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said it is still “realistic” that U.S. President Joe Biden’s signature spending plan could get congressional support by Thursday, but conceded that he may need to depart to Europe without a final deal in hand.

Biden is expected to depart Thursday morning to a meeting of G20 nation leaders in Rome and the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Glasgow conference was expected to be a showcase for Biden to demonstrate U.S. efforts to tackle climate change and ask other countries to adopt similar measures.

However, his roughly $1.5 to $2 trillion spending plan aimed at curbing climate change and expanding the social safety net remained mired in intra-party squabbles Wednesday, as did a linked $1 trillion infrastructure bill that also includes climate related measures.

“Of course he would like to head on this trip with a deal,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. However, world leaders are “looking at the president’s commitment” on infrastructure and climate she said, not what’s being passed in Congress.

“They’re seeing we’re on the verge of making a deal,” she said.

Some progressive Democrats in Congress said it seemed unlikely there will be an agreement Wednesday, and suggested fundamental issues, like how to pay for it, remain.

“I don’t know,” Senator Bernie Sanders said. “But I don’t think so. I’m not quite clear in terms of the revenue package. Every sensible revenue option seems to be destroyed.”

Biden would need to sign any passed bill into law. He won’t push his trip back substantially to push for it further, Psaki said.

“There’s some flexibility in the morning, but I’m not going to suggest he’s going to delay his trip,” Psaki said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR