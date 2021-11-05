Biden cancels Friday night trip to Delaware amid Democratic bickering By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden canceled a Friday night trip to Delaware for the weekend as he tried to resolve bickering between Democrats on a social spending plan, the White House said.
Biden was talking to Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives as well as progressive and moderate lawmakers in an effort to come to a solution, a White House official said. “And he has been urging a vote tonight,” the official said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.