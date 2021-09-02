Home Business Biden calls top court ruling on Texas abortion ban ‘unprecedented assault’ on...

Biden calls top court ruling on Texas abortion ban 'unprecedented assault' on women's rights By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021. 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Texas’ abortion ban “is an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights,” after the top court allowed the law to remain in place.

Biden said while the ruling was not the final word on what he called an “extreme” state law, he was directing the federal government to see how it could “ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions… and what legal tools we have to insulate women and providers from the impact of Texas’ bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement to private parties.”

