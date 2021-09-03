Biden calls emergency in New York over heavy rain, floods By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York state, ordering federal aid to help regional responders tackle devastation left by a fading Hurricane Ida, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Flooded playground equipment is seen at a park after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., September 2,

