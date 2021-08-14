Biden authorizes Haiti earthquake response, Samantha Power to coordinate

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed by advisors on the Haiti earthquake that has killed at least several people and reduced buildings to rubble, a White House official said on Saturday.

Biden authorized an immediate U.S. response and named Samantha Power, the U.S. AID administrator, as coordinator of the effort, the official said. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Daniel Wallis)