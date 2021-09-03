Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Roads are covered in floodwaters caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida which brought drenching rain, flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northeast in New Brunswick, New Jersey, U.S., September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Drone Base

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts”, the White House said in a statement late on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four Northeastern states, including New Jersey, as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR