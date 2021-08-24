Biden agrees with Pentagon recommendation to stick to Aug 31 Afghan pullout deadline – source By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden has agreed with a Pentagon recommendation to stick with the Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline, an administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Pentagon recommendation was made on Monday based on concerns about security risks to American forces, the official said.
Biden has asked the Pentagon for contingency plans to stay longer should it be necessary, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The United States is telling the Taliban that the U.S. withdrawal by Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline is contingent on the group’s cooperation in facilitating evacuations, the official said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.