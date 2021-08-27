Biden advisers weigh Powell as Fed chair, Brainard as vice chair -Bloomberg News By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s advisers are considering recommending Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair with Lael Brainard as chief regulator, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Biden is yet to weigh in on Fed personnel decisions and a decision by him is not expected until fall, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/38g2h3w. Bloomberg has previously reported that Powell has the backing of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to remain as chair.