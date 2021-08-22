Biden administration to use commercial airlines to carry Afghan evacuees By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, arrive to provide security in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force/Hand

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said on Sunday that commercial aircraft would be used to help ferry people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

A Pentagon spokesman said the 18 aircraft, including from United, American Airlines (NASDAQ:), and Delta, would not fly into Kabul but would be used to transport people who have already been flown out of Afghanistan.

