Biden administration to tap Emory Law professor for CFTC seat -source By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020.

By Chris Prentice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is expected to tap Kristin Johnson, a law professor at Emory University, for a Democratic seat on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which oversees derivatives markets, currently only has three members on what is typically a five-person commission. It is expected to be a key regulator as the administration under President Joe Biden heightens oversight of Wall Street.

Johnson’s selection was first reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-02/biden-white-house-favors-emory-s-kristin-johnson-for-cftc-seat by Bloomberg News.

A spokesperson for the CFTC declined to comment. Johnson did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

