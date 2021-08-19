Biden administration to review climate impacts of federal coal leases

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content The Biden administration on Thursday said it would conduct a formal review of coal sales on federal lands to study their impact on climate change and value to American taxpayers. The move is the latest in a string of efforts by the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden to address climate change by reining in fossil fuel development on public lands. Coal was the primary fuel for U.S. power plants for much of the last century, but its use has been declining for more than a decade as low natural gas prices have made it less competitive.

Article content The federal coal program generated revenue of $377.7 million last year, compared with more than $1 billion as recently as 2015, according to federal data. About 42% of U.S. coal production is on federal lands, primarily in Montana and Wyoming, the Interior Department said in the notice. In a notice posted on a government web site, Interior’s U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it would accept public comments on the coal leasing program for 30 days. It expects to announce additional steps in the review by November. The review seeks to pick up where a previous analysis started during the administration of Democrat Barack Obama left off. That review, which put a temporary stop to federal coal leasing, was shelved former President Donald Trump.