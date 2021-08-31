Biden administration takes step to resume drilling auctions in setback to climate agenda

Article content The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled more than 16,500 acres (6,700 hectares) it plans to auction to oil and gas drillers early next year as it seeks to comply with a U.S. federal court order directing the government to resume its leasing program. While the acreage offered is tiny compared to auctions under previous administrations, the move represents a setback for Democratic President Joe Biden’s plans to fight climate change, which included a campaign vow to end new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

Article content Biden had paused drilling auctions after taking office in January pending an analysis of their impacts on the environment and value to taxpayers. In June, however, a federal judge in Louisiana ordered a resumption of auctions, saying the government was required by law to offer acreage to the oil and gas industry. The U.S. Interior Department said it was evaluating land parcels in states including Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota and Oklahoma, according to documents posted on a government website. The president of oil and gas industry group Western Energy Alliance, Kathleen Sgamma, offered what she called “lukewarm praise to the Interior Department” for selecting parcels that had been scheduled to be offered earlier this year.

Article content “However that’s where my praise ends,” she told Reuters in an email, saying the administration “continues to slow walk sales.” Her group is suing the Interior Department and hopes to win a court order that would force sales to be held this year instead of in 2022, she said. The amount of acreage being considered is a fraction of what the Interior Department’s U.S. Bureau of Land Management routinely offered under previous presidential administrations. In 2020 alone, the Interior Department under Republican President Donald Trump offered more than 800,000 acres (324,000 hectares) at drilling auctions despite having to cancel several sales because of the coronavirus pandemic. Interior Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Article content The announcement was a disappointment to environmental groups that have pressed the administration to end oil and gas production on federal lands. “The acreage pales in comparison to the (Trump) energy dominance program, but it still continues fossil fuel expansion that our climate simply can’t afford,” Taylor McKinnon, senior public lands campaigner with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in an interview. The administration is seeking public comment on the land parcels for 30 days as part of a review that will determine which ones are put up for auction. The drilling rights will be sold in lease sales in February and March of next year. The government said last week it would take steps to restart the federal oil and gas leasing program. The announcement was in response to a motion by the state of Louisiana and others that sought to compel Interior to restart drilling auctions. Interior was expected to unveil details for an offshore auction in the Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Howard Goller)

