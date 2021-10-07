Biden Administration Nominee Threatens the American Crypto Economy By CoinQuora

Biden Administration Nominee Threatens the American Crypto Economy



The Biden administration nominated Kazakh-born attorney Saule Omarova to head OCC.

Saule Omarova is known to be both anti-bank and anti-crypto

Today, the crypto world continues to be one of the hottest topics in the financial world, especially in this time of the market surge. As a result, this noise of the crypto world caught the attention of big countries around the world. The United States of America is one of the countries that carefully watches the movements of the crypto world.

Recently, the Biden administration formally nominated Kazakh-born attorney Saule Omarova to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). In detail, Saule Omarova has been known to be both anti-bank and anti-crypto. Indeed, this news creates different opinions across the crypto community in and outside the American soil.

This made the American Senator Ted Cruz react in a tweet post:

Not only is Saule Omarova, Biden’s pick to lead the OCC, a threat to our traditional economy, she also wants to regulate crypto into oblivion. Crypto faces future-defining government regulations. This nomination needs to be stopped. https://t.co/o6iYrloIe9 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 28, 2021

Senator Cruz added that Saule is not just a threat to the national economy but also she may threaten cryptos in the future. “Not only is Saule Omarova, Biden’s pick to lead the OCC, a threat to our traditional economy, she also wants to regulate crypto into oblivion. Crypto faces future-defining government regulations, he said.”

On the other hand, this is not the first time that the crypto network was faced with pressure and threat. In fact, there are already countless challenges that the crypto world has faced in the years of its existence. Therefore, the chances are big that the crypto world will continue to stand strong and walk strong against all odds.

